Türkiye, Algeria hold political and regional consultations in Istanbul

Türkiye and Algeria on Saturday held bilateral political and regional consultations in Istanbul led by senior officials from both sides.

"Türkiye-Algeria Bilateral Political and Regional Consultations were held in Istanbul under the co-chairmanship of our Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya and Algerian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Lounes Magramane," the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that the consultations focused on the current state of bilateral ties and regional developments.

"Current developments in our bilateral relations and regional issues were addressed during the consultations," the ministry added.