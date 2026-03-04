THYS NET PROFIT REACHES $2.7B IN 2025

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines' net profit rose to 118.2 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2025, the firm announced through the Public Disclosure Platform.

The air carrier's total equity totaled 911 billion liras ($20.7 billion) as of the end of 2025.

The firm carried 92 million passengers last year and load factor was at 83.2%.

PReviously, the carrier said on Tuesday that its fleet has grown to 531 aircraft, underscoring the airline's rapid expansion in the last two decades.

The carrier flys more than 300 points in over 100 countries globally.