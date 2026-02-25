Türkiye, Syria eye to boost trade through new joint mechanisms

Türkiye and Syria aim to improve bilateral trade through a new joint mechanism in the upcoming period, the Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday.

The Turkish minister held a phone conversations with Kuteybe Ahmed Bedevi, the head of the Syrian General Administration of Border Crossings and Customs, and Nidal al-Shaar, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry, Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Bolat and Bedevi comprehensively evaluated cooperation in the field of customs including the improvement and acceleration of processes in mutual trade.

The discussions focused on the modernization and expansion of customs gates and the acceleration of transit passages between the two nations.

Both sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the Türkiye-Syria Joint Customs Committee as soon as possible following the initial agreement signed last December.

The strengthening of logistics networks will contribute to regional connectivity by drawing strength from the energy created by the new administration in Syria.

Bolat and Shaar evaluated steps to further strengthen investment relations and the total trade volume which reached $3.7 billion last year.

The two ministers reached an agreement to hold the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting in the spring.

The parties also decided to organize a wide-ranging business and investment forum on the margins of the upcoming JETCO meeting.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to increase trade and strengthen bilateral partnerships with Syria, Bolat highlighted.



