TPAO set to launch oil and gas exploration in Libya

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday that Türkiye’s national oil company, TPAO, has secured the rights to conduct hydrocarbon exploration both onshore and offshore in Libya through its successful bid in the country’s oil and gas tender.

Published February 12,2026
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (AA File Photo)

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced via social media that Türkiye's state-owned oil company, TPAO, has won two blocks—one offshore and one onshore—during Libya's hydrocarbon exploration and production tender, its first in 17 years covering 22 sites.

Minister Bayraktar stated on social media: "We are taking the domestic and national steps we have made in energy into a new phase with overseas exploration. Our national oil company, TPAO, has secured the rights to conduct hydrocarbon exploration both offshore and onshore through its bid in Libya's oil and gas tender."

"TPAO will carry out its offshore activities in Libya through a consortium formed with Repsol and MOL Group. The consortium will conduct hydrocarbon exploration in a strategically located block off Benghazi in the Mediterranean, covering an area of approximately 10,300 square kilometers." Bayraktar added.