TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye’s BIST 100 opened at 13,964 points, up 0.61%, amid strong trading and rising investor confidence.

Published February 04,2026
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened the midweek at 13,964.03 points, increasing by 0.61% or 88.71 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 1.87% to close at 13,875.32 points, hitting a record high closing point, with a daily transaction volume of 249 billion Turkish liras ($5.72 billion).

As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 43.5095 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.5160 to the euro, and 59.7130 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $5,081.60, while Brent crude oil was trading at $67.60 per barrel.