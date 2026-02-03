Germany establishes diplomatic ties with Pacific island nation Niue

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday formally established diplomatic relations with the South Pacific island nation of Niue during a visit to New Zealand.



Wadephul signed a joint declaration with Niue Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi in Auckland, marking the official start of bilateral ties between Germany and the self-governing island of Niue, which has a population of around 1,700 and covers roughly 260 square kilometres.



Niue lies about 4,500 kilometres east of Australia's coast, between Fiji and the Cook Islands, and some 2,400 kilometres north-east of New Zealand.



Speaking earlier during talks with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters, Wadephul described the ceremony as a significant moment in his diplomatic work.



Peters had invited the German foreign minister to his home constituency, the Bay of Islands near Kerikeri on New Zealand's North Island.



Wadephul said Germany's recognition of Niue reflected the importance Berlin attached to the right of peoples to self-determination and to relations with Pacific island states more broadly.



He stressed that many islands in the region were particularly vulnerable to climate change and faced existential threats, adding that Germany saw itself not only as committed to combating climate change but also to strengthening the resilience of affected island nations.

Wadephul added that establishing diplomatic relations with Niue was meant as a signal of Germany's willingness to deepen cooperation in the region, where China has been seeking to expand its influence.



Germany formally recognized Niue as a sovereign state on January 7. The island, which was administered by New Zealand until 1974, remains a close partner of Wellington and its residents are New Zealand citizens.



No German embassy is planned in Niue, with Germany's embassy in Wellington responsible for relations.



Germany is due to seek election in June to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term. While Niue itself is not a UN member, Pacific island states play a role in the vote.



Wadephul's visit to New Zealand forms part of a broader trip through South-East Asia and the Pacific.



