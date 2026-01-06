TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT TUESDAYS OPEN

 Contact Us
Türkiye’s BIST 100 index opened 0.34% higher at 11,741.47 points on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid steady currency and commodity prices.

Published January 06,2026
Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11.741,47 points, increasing by 0.34% or 39.47 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 soared 1.77% to close at 11,702.00 points, with a daily transaction volume of 145 billion Turkish liras ($3.36 billion).

As of 10.30 am local time (0730GMT), exchange rates stood at 43.0470 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.5500 to the euro, and 58.3800 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,462.15, while Brent crude oil was trading at $61.4 per barrel.