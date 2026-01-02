News Economy Indian workers have the highest average wages in Germany - study

Indian workers have the highest average wages in Germany - study

A study published Friday reveals that Indian employees are the highest earners in Germany, with a gross median monthly wage of €5,393 ($6,320) in 2024, followed closely by workers from Austria, the U.S., and Ireland.

DPA ECONOMY Published January 02,2026 Subscribe

Indian employees earn the most money in Germany, according to a study published on Friday.



The gross median wage for Indian workers in 2024 was €5,393 ($6,320) per month, the German Economic Institute (IW) said. They are followed by Austrians (€5,322), Americans (€5,307) and Irish (€5,233).



German employees have an average gross income of €4,177, while foreign employees collectively have an average of €3,204.



The IW says the reason for the high incomes of Indian employees is the higher level of earnings in technical positions. Many Indians work in Germany in academic STEM professions (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).



Between 2012 and 2024, their number increased almost ninefold to more than 32,800. Around a third of full-time Indian workers aged between 25 and 44 are employed in this sector.



According to the study, this development is also due to the sharp increase in Indian students in Germany. Many successfully completed their studies, then remained in Germany and contributed to research, the authors write. The annual number of patent applications from inventors with Indian roots increased 12-fold between 2000 and 2022.



"Without skilled immigration, growth in the German economy would hardly be possible today – especially in the STEM professions and in terms of innovative strength," says IW expert Axel Plünnecke. Skilled immigration from India is "a particular success story," he adds.











