TESLAS EU SALES PLUMMET 34% IN NOVEMBER AMID CHINESE COMPETITION, POLITICAL BACKLASH

A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo, Norway November 10, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla's sales in the EU dropped 34.2% in November on a yearly basis, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla sold 12,130 units in the EU last month, ACEA's report showed. The figure was 18,430 in the same month of 2024.

The market share of the company dropped to 1.4%, from 2.1% in November of last year.

In the first 11 months of the year, Tesla's sales plummeted 38.8% in the EU compared to the same period of 2024, down to 129,024 units.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, Tesla's sales also fell 11.8% year-on-year to 22,801 units.

Meanwhile, the overall battery electric car sales soared 44.1% to 188,730 units in the EU.

Meanwhile, the Chinese BYD, one of Tesla's main competitors, saw its EU sales surge 235.2% year-on-year to 16,158 units.

BYD's market share also rose to 1.8% in November, from 0.6% in the same month last year.

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe this year partly due to Musk's controversial political stances, his intervention in European politics, and rapid competition from Chinese brands.