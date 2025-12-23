Japanese premier vows to defend territorial waters amid tensions with China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged on Tuesday to defend Japanese territorial waters amid Tokyo's ongoing tensions with Beijing over her remarks on Taiwan.

"The security environment in the maritime areas surrounding Japan is becoming increasingly severe," Takaichi said, according to a statement issued by her office on Tuesday.

"We held the ministerial council on the strengthening of the maritime security capabilities and confirmed our commitment, in order to resolutely defend Japan's territory and territorial waters, to strengthen large patrol vessel capabilities, enhance coordination between the Japan Coast Guard and the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces, and improve the working environment and treatment of Japan Coast Guard officers," she added.

Her remarks came after Tokyo had claimed early December that Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two Japanese F-15 jets over high seas, southeast of Okinawa's main island.

China, however, had said that the maneuvers were "professional, secure, restrained, and beyond dispute," adding that it is "common practice" for carrier-borne aircraft to switch radar on during training.

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since Nov. 7, when Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Her remarks triggered massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan, re-imposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.