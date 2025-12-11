Türkiye’s exports to Malaysia surge in last 10 months

Turkish exports to Malaysia surged 52% year-on-year in the January-October period to $509.5 million as a result of efforts the two countries carried to boost their commercial relations and focus on developing cooperation in trade and tourism.

Türkiye aims to develop cooperation with Malaysia, a country included in its "Far Countries Strategy," in trade, tourism, defense, and investments, among others.

The trade volume between Türkiye and Malaysia rose 11.6% on an annual basis in the first 10 months of the year to reach $4.3 billion, according to data from the country's statistical office TurkStat.

In 2024, trade between the two countries totaled $4.9 billion.

Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Malaysia on Feb. 10-11, Turkish exports to the country started an upward trend. During his visit, some 11 agreements were signed between the two countries, reflecting positively on trade figures.

Deals on energy, trade, scientific research, and defense exports to Malaysia came to the fore.

Erdogan and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim decided to increase the bilateral trade volume target from $5 billion to $10 billion at a joint press conference.

Erdogan said technology transfer and joint production projects created a momentum in the Turkish defense industry, and that this would continue with firms ready to share their know-how and products with Malaysia to benefit both countries.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arriving from Malaysia to Türkiye rose 11% year-on-year in October, reaching 82,315, according to data from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The number of tourists from Malaysia is expected to exceed 100,000 by the end of the year, if the upward trend continues.