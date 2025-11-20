Producer prices down in Germany for 8th month in a row

Producer prices in Germany dropped 1.8% year-on-year in October, federal statistical authority Destatis said on Thursday.

With the October figures, industrial producer prices have been declining for eight consecutive months, it said.

Weaker energy prices contributed to the decline in producer prices. Energy prices in October dropped 7.5% year-on-year in October.

Capital goods prices in October 2025 were up 1.9% over the same period.

In contrast, producer prices posted a slight monthly increase of 0.1%.



