Istanbul to host 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo under innovation theme

The 11th edition of World Halal Summit and the Halal Expo will be held in Istanbul on Nov. 26-29, with a focus on "innovation and excellence in halal trade," the event coordinator told Anadolu.

The 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2025 are being held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and with the partnership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency. Anadolu is the events' global communications partner.

Aylin Sengul, the coordinator of the World Halal Summit, said the halal economy's size reached above $7 trillion worldwide, while Türkiye is the country that creates the highest added value in the market share.

"At the event, there are booths from over 40 countries participating in the event, and every year we welcome more than 9,000 international visitors," she said.

"Turkic republics like Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan; Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia; Germany, Romania, and Poland from Europe; North Macedonia and Bulgaria in the Balkans; and Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana from Africa are some of the countries showing interest both in participation and in visitors," she added.

Sengul said many sectors take center stage at the event alongside halal food, such as hygiene, cosmetics, and cleaning products, as well as the halal tourism sector, health and financial institutions, clothing, and textile companies.

"The event contributes to our commercial potential, bringing together all stakeholder," she said. "The conferences, country cooperation forums, and business-to-business meetings to be held this year will also create some serious potential."

While sub-sectors are what sustain the halal market, she said, sectors like transportation, logistics, information technology, and software will also grab added value.