US court rejects activists’ bid to halt Trump’s fossil fuel orders

A US federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by 22 young climate activists seeking to halt President Donald Trump's executive orders supporting fossil fuels, saying that granting an injunction would be "unworkable," The Guardian reported.

According to the report, the plaintiffs aimed to block three presidential orders declaring a "national energy emergency," promoting the goal of "unleashing American energy," and seeking to "reinvigorate" US coal production.

The activists argued that these orders exceeded the executive authority of the Trump administration and violated the legal principle known as the "state-created danger doctrine."

US District Judge Dana Christensen acknowledged in his ruling that the plaintiffs had presented "overwhelming evidence" showing the climate is changing at an extraordinary pace due to carbon dioxide emissions from the production and burning of fossil fuels. He also said the court was "troubled" by the impact of the challenged executive orders on carbon dioxide emissions.

However, the judge said the requested injunction was not feasible, as it would require the court to review every climate-related administrative action taken since the start of Trump's second term and lacked any legal precedent.

Julia Olson, the attorney representing the young activists, said they plan to appeal the decision, claiming that the courts are protecting fossil fuel companies.

"This violates not only the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent, but the most basic principles of justice," she said.

Critics of Trump accuse him of committing massive executive overreach, trying to hoard most or all of the government's authority in the office of the presidency, rather than divided among three equal branches of government, as laid out in the US Constitution.

The Trump administration has also supported fossil fuels under the banner of "energy independence" while downplaying renewable energy policies. Its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and roll back environmental regulations reflects an effort to move away from sustainable energy.

Trump has long denied the existence of global warming, calling the idea a "Chinese hoax."

Trump advocates "drill baby drill," meaning the use of more fossil fuels, and has tried to halt renewable energy projects.





