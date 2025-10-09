Porsche global sales decline 6% in January-September

Global sales of Porsche, the luxury car brand of the German Volkswagen Group, declined 6% in the first nine months of the year as demand from China and Europe waned, according to a statement on Thursday.

The number of global car deliveries by the luxury carmaker fell to 212,509 units in January-September.

Porsche delivered only 32,195 units to China in the same period, marking a 26% decline.

The luxury brand cited challenging market conditions, especially in the luxury segment, as well as the rising competition from China.

Porsche's deliveries to China make up 15% of its global sales, while suffering from the tariff tensions between the EU and China.

Porsche's sales to North America climbed 5% in the first nine months of the year to 64,446, while its sales in Germany fell 16% to 22,492 units.

The German luxury brand's sales in Europe — except for Germany — declined 4% to 50,286 units, according to the statement.

Porsche, a brand that depends entirely on exports, lowered its sales expectations for this year in a statement last month due to weak demand, competitive pressure in China, and US tariffs.