 Contact Us
News Economy German factory orders decline in August, despite expectations

German factory orders decline in August, despite expectations

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published October 07,2025
Subscribe
GERMAN FACTORY ORDERS DECLINE IN AUGUST, DESPITE EXPECTATIONS

New factory orders in the German industry dropped by 0.8% month-on-month in August, official figures from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

The market expectation was a monthly rise of 1.2% for August, while the July figure was upwardly revised to a 2.7% decrease.

The negative development of new orders in manufacturing was attributed to a significant decline in new orders for the automotive industry, which fell 6.4% month-on-month.

The new orders in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (minus 11.5%) and in the pharmaceutical industry (minus 13.5%) also fell in August.

Meanwhile, new orders for the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except for machinery and equipment, rose 15.4%, the manufacture of other transport equipment increased 17.1%, and the manufacture of electrical equipment climbed 7.2% in August.

New orders for capital goods in the same month were down 1.5% and consumer goods fell 10.3%, while intermediate goods increased 3%.

On a yearly basis, factory orders posted an increase of 1.5% in August.