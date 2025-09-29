Turkish stock exchange begins week down

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 11,112.30 points, decreasing 0.35% or 38.89 points from the previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 fell 1.99% to close at 11,151.20 points, with a daily transaction volume of 143 billion Turkish liras ($3.45 billion).

As of 10.00 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 41.5760 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 47.7610 to the euro, and 55.9140 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,817.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at $68.80 per barrel.



