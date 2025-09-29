News Economy Spain inflation climbs to 2.9%

A view of the central panel at the floor of the Bolsa de Madrid (Madrid's stock exchange headquarters) in Madrid, Spain, 11 September 2025. (File Photo)

Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated in September, a flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Another official data showed that retail sales growth eased in August on weaker food turnover.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.9% in September from 2.7% in August. This was the highest inflation since February but came in weaker than economists' forecast of 3.1%.



Meanwhile, core inflation softened to 2.3% from 2.4% a month ago, data showed.



At the same time, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.0%, as expected, from 2.7% a month ago. Compared to August, the consumer price index slid 0.4%.



Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.2% after posting nil growth in August.



The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.1% compared to a forecast of a 0.3% rise.



Other data from the INE shows that retail sales grew at a slower pace of 4.5% in August after rising 4.7% in July. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.0% from a year ago after expanding 4.3% in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales gained 0.4%, offsetting the 0.4% decrease in July. Food sales rose 0.1% and non-food product sales advanced 0.8% in August.





















