News Economy Adidas apologizes for 'cultural apropriation' of Mexican shoe design

Adidas apologizes for 'cultural apropriation' of Mexican shoe design

The German sportswear giant Adidas has issued an apology over the design of its new Oaxaca Slip-On shoe following a wave of criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation.

DPA ECONOMY Published August 11,2025 Subscribe

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas has apologized following accusations of cultural appropriation in the design of its Oaxaca Slip-On shoe.



"Adidas values the cultural richness of Mexico's Indigenous communities and the importance of their craft heritage," the company said in a statement on Monday.



"The Oaxaca Slip-On was inspired by a design from Oaxaca rooted in the tradition of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag," it continued. "We apologize publicly and reaffirm our commitment to working with Yalálag in a respectful dialogue that honours their cultural heritage."



US designer Willy Chavarria had designed the shoe for Adidas based on the huarache sandals from the village of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The company was subsequently accused of cultural appropriation in Mexico.



"Huaraches from Yalálag are part of the cultural heritage of this community, a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation and reflects its identity," Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara wrote on the platform X. "This heritage is one of our greatest treasures, and we must not allow it to be treated as a commodity."



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described the shoe design as "inappropriate cultural appropriation." This refers to the commercialization of a tradition without the express consent of its creators.



"Large companies are taking products, ideas and designs from our country's Indigenous communities: That is intellectual property," the president said.



Mexico has been taking action against companies that use traditional designs from Latin American countries for a number of years.











