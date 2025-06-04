US doubles tariffs on steel and aluminium as new rates take effect

A steep increase in US import tariffs on steel and aluminium has come into effect on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump ordered the tariff rate to be doubled to 50%.



The tariffs, which took effect at 0401 GMT, doubled from 25% to 50% of the goods' value as Trump seeks to correct alleged trade imbalances and strengthen domestic industry in the United States.



Steel and aluminium imports from the United Kingdom are exempt and will remain subject to the existing 25% tariff, the White House said. This is based on a trade agreement recently concluded between Washington and London.





The measure is likely to make it more difficult to import the products in question – and lead to higher prices.



In 2024, the US was the world's largest steel importer after the European Union. According to the US government, the most important countries of origin are Canada, Brazil and Mexico. Germany is also among the 10 largest exporters to the US.



According to the German Steel Industry Association, the US is the most important sales market for the European steel industry.



The United States sources aluminium primarily from Canada, the United Arab Emirates, China and South Korea.



Trump has already announced, threatened or implemented numerous other tariffs with the stated aim of securing better trade agreements.



It is still unclear how the EU will respond to the latest measure. The European Commission sharply criticized the US president's announcement at the weekend and said it was ready to take countermeasures.



However, according to the latest information, talks have continued and have been described as "very constructive."



Another meeting between EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is planned for Wednesday in Paris. If Trump sticks to his decision, the EU could impose counter-tariffs at short notice.



