Turkish stock exchange flat at midweek opening

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,273.00 points, slightly down 0.04%, or 4.02 points, from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 2.98% to close at 9,277.01 points, with a daily transaction volume of 92.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.36 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 39.1460 as of 9.55 am (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 44.7420, and the GBP/TRY traded at 53.1385.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,357.70, while the price of Brent crude oil was roughly $65.25 per barrel.