TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE DOWN AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9.494.13 points, down 0.21% or 19.87 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 went down by 1.60% to 9,514.01 points, with a daily transaction volume of 98.7 billion Turkish liras ($2.54 billion).

As of 09.55 am local time (0655GMT), exchange rates stood at 38.8775 liras to the US dollar, 44.1275 to the euro, and 52.3605 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,319.15, while Brent crude oil was trading at $65.65per barrel.