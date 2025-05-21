Japan’s exports to US decline amid Trump’s tariffs

Japan's exports to the US fell in April for the first time in four months amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Jiji Press news agency reported Wednesday, citing government data.

Exports to the US dropped 1.8% year-on-year to 1.77 trillion yen ($12.3 billion), based on customs-cleared data from the Finance Ministry.

Shipments of automobiles fell 4.8%, and steel saw a sharp decline of 29%.

Japan, however, recorded a trade surplus of 780.6 billion yen with the US, a 14.3% increase.

The growth was primarily driven by an 11.6% drop in imports to 990.2 billion yen, due to a stronger yen and declining crude oil prices.

The decline in exports follows the Trump administration's implementation of tariffs on nearly all of its trading partners. Japan's exports to the US could fall further if tariffs continue.

Japan faces a 5% tariff on auto, steel and aluminum exports, as well as a 24% "reciprocal" tariff on other goods, which are temporarily suspended. A 10% baseline tariff remains in effect.

Japan's top tariff negotiator, Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei, is expected to hold a third round of trade talks in Washington on Saturday, according to the NHK broadcaster.