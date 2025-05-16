Turkish stock exchange flat at Friday open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 9,542.75 points, slightly up 0.02% or 1.45 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 fell 1.65% to close at 9,541.30 points, with a daily transaction volume of 85.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.21 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 38.8370 liras to the US dollar, 43.5540 to the euro, and 51.7645 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $3,213.95, while Brent crude oil was trading at $63.90 per barrel.



