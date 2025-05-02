ITALYS UNEMPLOYMENT EDGES UP IN MARCH FROM 18-YEAR LOW

 Contact Us
Italy’s unemployment rate edged up to 6% in March from February’s 18-year low of 5.9%, with 32,000 more people out of work, Istat reported.

Published May 02,2025
Italy's unemployment rate rose slightly in March, ticking up from a nearly 18-year low recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the national statistics agency Istat.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6% in March, in line with expectations, up from 5.9% the previous month. A year earlier, the rate stood at 6.9%.

The number of unemployed people increased by 32,000 from February, reaching 1.555 million.

Meanwhile, the employment rate remained unchanged at 63.0 percent in March.