ITALYS UNEMPLOYMENT EDGES UP IN MARCH FROM 18-YEAR LOW

Italy's unemployment rate rose slightly in March, ticking up from a nearly 18-year low recorded in February, according to data released Friday by the national statistics agency Istat.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6% in March, in line with expectations, up from 5.9% the previous month. A year earlier, the rate stood at 6.9%.



The number of unemployed people increased by 32,000 from February, reaching 1.555 million.



Meanwhile, the employment rate remained unchanged at 63.0 percent in March.



