News Economy Mercedes-Benz Q1 profit drops 43% on lower sales, warns on US tariffs

Mercedes-Benz Q1 profit drops 43% on lower sales, warns on US tariffs

Mercedes-Benz reported a 43% drop in first-quarter net profit for 2025, impacted by weak sales in China and global market challenges. The company warned of further profitability risks from US import tariffs, which could hurt earnings and margins if the trade policy persists.

DPA ECONOMY
Published April 30,2025
Mercedes-Benz saw a sharp drop in earnings at the start of 2025, weighed down by sluggish business in the key Chinese market.

The German luxury carmaker reported on Wednesday a 43% year-on-year decline in first-quarter net profit to €1.73 billion ($1.96 billion).

Revenue fell 7.3% to €33.2 billion due to a global decline in vehicle sales. Operating profit dropped nearly 41% to €2.29 billion, reflecting ongoing market challenges.

In its core passenger car segment, the adjusted operating margin — closely watched by investors — slipped by 1.7 percentage points to 7.3%. While down, the result was better than many analysts had anticipated.

Mercedes-Benz also warned of a potentially significant impact on profitability from recently imposed US import tariffs. However, the Stuttgart-based company said it remains difficult to assess the precise effect on demand due to the evolving situation and possible retaliatory measures.

The company's prior full-year outlook remains unchanged. But if the current trade policy stance persists, Mercedes-Benz acknowledged that it expects negative effects on earnings, free cash flow and divisional margins.

The automaker had previously cautioned that a 10% US import duty could shave 1 percentage point off the passenger car division's operating margin. At the beginning of April, US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on EU car imports to 25%.