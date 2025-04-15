TÜRKIYES BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS TO $7B IN MARCH

Türkiye's central government budget posted a 261.4 billion liras ($7 billion) deficit in March, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The figure narrowed from a 301.1 billion liras ($8.4 billion) deficit in February, a report from Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The deficit rose by 25.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Budget revenues hit 766.26 billion liras ($20.6 billion), while expenditures totaled 1.02 trillion liras ($27.6 billion).

Non-interest expenditures reached 866.48 billion liras ($23.3 billion), with interest payments totaling 161.24 billion liras ($4.3 billion).

The report showed that tax revenues came in at 645.1 billion liras ($17.4 billion) in March.

CUMULATIVE FİGURES



In the first three months of 2025, the budget balance showed a deficit of 710.8 billion liras ($19.5 billion). During this period, budget revenues reached 2.4 trillion liras ($66.3 billion), while expenditures amounted to 3.11 trillion liras ($85.7 billion).

The US dollar traded at an average of 37.09 liras in March and 36.26 liras on average during the January-March period.