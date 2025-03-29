Turkish low-cost air carrier to begin flights to Damascus

Türkiye's low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of the flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will begin to operate Istanbul-Damascus and Ankara-Damascsus flights on April 21, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister announced on Saturday.

Ankara-Damascus flights will be operating three times per week and Istanbul-Damascus flights four in a week, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated in a press release.

Uraloglu said tickets are on sale now and the first flight will be made on April 21 from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

The Ankara-Damascus flight will be made on April 22 from Ankara's Esenboga Airport, the minister added.

"We aim to increase the number of flights in line with both demand and operational suitability in the upcoming period," Uraloglu said.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has also decided to resume service to Syria in January with an Istanbul-Damascus flight after halting operations in 2012, due to the country's civil war, which lasted over a dozen years.