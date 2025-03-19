Annual inflation eases in EU, euro area in February

The annual inflation rate was down to 2.7% in the EU in February, from 2.8% in January, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The rate was also down to 2.3% in the euro area last month from 2.5% in January, official figures showed.

The lowest annual rates were registered in France (0.9%), Ireland (1.4%), and Finland (1.5%), with the highest annual rates recorded in Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.2%), and Estonia (5.1%).

Compared with January 2025, annual inflation fell in fourteen member states, remained stable in six, and rose in seven.

In February 2025, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, non-energy industrial goods and energy.