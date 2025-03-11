News Economy Audi workers vow to fight against any job cuts

A labor leader at Audi pledged a vigorous fight against a reported billion-dollar austerity plan being considered by company executives, signaling a potential conflict at the German luxury carmaker.

"If the company does not give in soon, there will be a rampage," warned Audi works council chairman Jörg Schlagbauer in an interview with Focus magazine.



Schlagbauer said that the "list of horrors" being pushed by Audi management would be firmly resisted by workers and that they were preparing for "all eventualities."



The list concerns, among other things, plans to cut up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in personnel costs, including by slashing up to 9,000 jobs, according to a February report by the Handelsblatt newspaper.



Audi management have not publicly confirmed the plans, but the reports have unleashed fears among the workforce at the carmaker, a subsidiary of German auto giant Volkswagen.



Negotiations between Audi management and the works council are currently under way.



Schlagbauer said among his priorities in talks is getting an agreement to produce another car model at Audi's flagship factory in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt in order to utilize the plant's capacity.



"We will not conclude a new basic agreement with the company without a concrete commitment," he said.



The ongoing downturn in Germany's economy is not the only reason Audi is now facing trouble.



In recent years, Audi has missed deadlines to launch several new models. In 2024, overall sales at Audi slumped by 12% year-on-year to 1.67 million vehicles.



