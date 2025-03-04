News Economy EU 'deeply regrets' US tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada

EU 'deeply regrets' US tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada

The European Union has voiced its disapproval of the United States' decision to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. A spokesperson for the European Commission conveyed the EU's "deep regret" over the tariffs, highlighting the potential for negative economic consequences and strained trade relations.

DPA ECONOMY Published March 04,2025 Subscribe

The European Union "deeply regrets" US tariffs imposed on imports from Mexico and Canada, a European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday.



"This move risks disrupting global trade, harming key economic partners, and creating unnecessary uncertainty at a time when international cooperation is more crucial than ever," the spokesman said.



"These tariffs threaten deeply integrated supply chains, investment flows, and economic stability across the Atlantic," he added.



"The EU stands firmly against protectionist measures that undermine open and fair trade. We call on the United States to reconsider its approach and work towards a cooperative, rules-based solution that benefits all parties."









