Egg prices in US set to rise 41.1% in 2025; bird flu blamed: Report

Eggs for sale at 74.9 cents per egg from a supermarket on February 10, 2025 in Monterey Park, California. (AFP Photo)

Egg prices in the US are set to rise 41.1% in 2025, according to a new Agriculture Department report.

Retail egg prices continue to fluctuate month-to-month, driven by the ongoing and escalating impact of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, which began in 2022.

Retail egg prices saw a 13.8% increase in January following an 8.4% rise in December, according to the report released on Tuesday.

In January 2025, egg prices rose by 53.0% compared to January 2024, surpassing the record set in January 2023, while consumer price index data from the Labor Department revealed a staggering 230% increase in egg prices over the past five years.

While various measures are being taken to stabilize the market, US consumers and businesses are expected to face persistently high prices and limited availability in the months ahead.