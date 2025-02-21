 Contact Us
Over 11,000 companies established in Türkiye in January

Published February 21,2025
Türkiye saw over 11,000 newly established companies in January.

This figure of 11,035 was up 2.1% on a yearly basis, from 10,809 in the same month last year, Türkiye's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said on Friday.

The number of liquidated companies in January totaled 1,955, up 16.2% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, however, the number of companies established in Türkiye fell 12.8% in January from December's 12,659.

In the same period, the number of liquidated companies plummeted 74.1% from December's 7,555.

In January, 537 companies with foreign partners were established, including 333 with Turkish partners, 26 with Iranian partners, and 22 with German partners.