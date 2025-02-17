TÜRKIYES BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS TO $3.9B IN JANUARY

Türkiye's budget deficit narrows to $3.9B in January

Türkiye's central government budget posted a 139.3 billion lira ($3.9 billion) deficit in January, according to official data released on Monday.

The figure shrank from an 829.2 billion Turkish liras ($23.3 billion) deficit in December 2024, a Treasury and Finance Ministry report said.

Last month, budget revenues totaled 917.1 billion liras ($25.6 billion), while expenditures reached 1.1 trillion liras ($29.5 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 893.3 billion liras ($24.9 billion), with interest payments hitting 163 billion liras ($4.5 billion).

The report showed that tax revenues came in at 792.7 billion liras ($22.1 billion).

The US dollar traded at an average of 35.8481 liras in January.