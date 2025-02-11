BOTAS, Turkmengaz sign deal to facilitate supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye

Türkiye and Turkmenistan have signed an agreement to supply Turkmen gas to Türkiye starting on March 1, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister announced on Tuesday.

"We took a historic step in Türkiye-Turkmenistan energy cooperation," said Alparslan Bayraktar on X, announcing the agreement between the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and Turkmengaz to facilitate the supply of Turkmen gas to Türkiye.

"Gas flow is planned to start on March 1," Bayraktar said.

"Today, we have reached the concrete output of the memorandum of understanding to develop of our cooperation in the field of natural gas," he said, referring to a March 2024 deal which laid the groundwork for future hydrocarbon collaboration.

That pact was signed in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov, the president of Turkmenistan, who was in Türkiye to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"With this agreement, which we have been working on for many years, we will strengthen the natural gas supply security of our country and our region, while furthering the strategic cooperation between the two countries," Bayraktar added.

Visiting Turkmenistan last July, Bayraktar announced a target of supplying approximately 300 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, aiming for an annual delivery of 15 bcm over 20 years.