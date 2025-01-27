Syria to lower tariffs on Turkish products

Syria has decided to lower tariffs on 269 Turkish products, Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Monday.

"On Thursday, on the first flight of Turkish Airlines to Damascus, we sent a technical team from customs and international agreements to Damascus," Bolat said at a conference.

"As a result of the negotiations with the ministries of economy, customs and trade, it was agreed to review the tariffs of some products in Syria.

"As of this week, Syria has decided to reduce tariffs on 269 Turkish products, including eggs, flour, corn, milk, food products, some iron and steel products, and hygiene products, which are prominent in our exports to Syria," he added.

Previously, the new Syrian authorities decided to apply equal tariffs at all border gates on the Syrian side, starting this January.

The ministry announced on Friday that a new roadmap was determined between the two countries for trade and economic relations which included resuming negotiations to revive the free trade pact, improving economic and trade cooperation, rebuilding Syria, and collaborating at border crossings and customs.