Turkish consumer confidence falls slightly in January

The Turkish consumer confidence index fell in January, in a reversal from December's rise, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell 0.4% from the previous month to 81, data showed.

The sub-index for household financial situation expectations over the next 12 months dropped 1.7%, while the index measuring spending on durable goods for the same period was down 3.1% compared to the previous month.

In contrast, the index for households' current financial situation climbed 1.7% in January and general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months rose 3%.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.