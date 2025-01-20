TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL ASSETS AT $363B AS OF NOVEMBER

Türkiye's external assets fell to $363 billion at the end of November, down 1.1% from end-2023, according to official data released Monday.

Liabilities against non-residents ticked up 0.5% to $659.7 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.

The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, dropped by $7.2 billion to minus $296.7 billion at the end of November.

The NIIP — which can be either positive or negative — is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and citizens.