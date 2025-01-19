Türkiye, Axiom Space strengthen cooperation in space industry

Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and US-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore supply chain opportunities for Türkiye's space industry.

The agreement aims to foster collaboration in areas such as space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences, Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology said on Saturday.

The ministry highlighted that cooperation would involve Türkiye's youth in space activities, inspiring future astronauts, engineers, scientists and leaders. It also aims to support the sustainability of the space industry while fostering innovation in other sectors.

The establishment of a laboratory for research and exploration, creating manufacturing facilities utilizing microgravity, testing and validating materials for deep space missions, developing hubs for transportation and logistics in low-Earth orbit, building new platforms for communication and observation and providing training spaces for professional astronauts were outlined as key goals of the cooperation.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the memorandum marked a milestone for Türkiye's space sector. "With the projects we will realize, Türkiye will get a larger share of the global space economy, which will soon reach $1 trillion annually," he said.

TUA President Yusuf Kirac emphasized the agreement's impact. "This agreement will not only shape our industry, but will also provide our youth with the opportunity to explore the limitless possibilities of space and encourage them to become the leaders, engineers and scientists of the future," said Kirac.

On the anniversary of Türkiye sending its first astronaut to space during the Ax-3 mission, Axiom Space Chief Revenue Officer Tejpaul Bhatia celebrated Türkiye's progress in the space industry.

Bhatia said the collaboration aims to integrate Turkish suppliers into the global space supply chain and harness Türkiye's robust aviation and technological capabilities to reach new heights.

As the International Space Station (ISS), operational since 1998, is expected to operate until the end of 2030, commercial space stations will take over to sustain human activities and research in space.