 Contact Us
News Economy Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published December 25,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE’S SECTORAL CONFIDENCE INDICES IMPROVE IN DECEMBER
(File Photo)

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday, signaling a positive outlook as the year concludes.

According to seasonally adjusted data, the confidence index in retail trade rose 1.2% to reach 113, while the services sector climbed 2.4% to 113.6.

Meanwhile, the construction sector posted a 1.9% rise from the previous month, reaching 89.4.

The survey-based index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, with values above 100 reflecting optimism and those below signaling a cautious or pessimistic outlook.

The latest figures highlight sustained optimism in retail trade and services, with the construction sector still trailing below the neutral threshold.