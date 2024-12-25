Türkiye’s sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday, signaling a positive outlook as the year concludes.

According to seasonally adjusted data, the confidence index in retail trade rose 1.2% to reach 113, while the services sector climbed 2.4% to 113.6.

Meanwhile, the construction sector posted a 1.9% rise from the previous month, reaching 89.4.

The survey-based index is calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, with values above 100 reflecting optimism and those below signaling a cautious or pessimistic outlook.

The latest figures highlight sustained optimism in retail trade and services, with the construction sector still trailing below the neutral threshold.