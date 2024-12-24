Turkish auto market expected to exceed 1M units in 2025

The Turkish auto market is expected to exceed 1 million units annually thanks to the country's monetary easing efforts, lowering inflation, Berk Cagdas, the CEO of Turkish-based car dealer MAIS Istanbul Renault, told Anadolu.

Auto market demand rose in the first quarter of the year, he said, and a high number of sales were made despite the tight monetary policy and uncertainty in exchange rates after the local elections in March, worrying potential buyers and distributors.

The market expected a contraction in April due to increase in credit costs, restrictions, and difficulty getting credit after the elections, and sales started to decline

He said the news that vehicles which do not comply by the EU General Safety Regulation II can no longer be registered prompted brands to deplete their stocks, while credit applications were reduced and prices fell significantly, adding that vehicles cost much lower than their supposed prices.

"The number of total sector sales totaled approximately 1.1 million units, 0.5% below last year's figures, as of end-November, and last year, there was a lack of vehicles and all stocks were sold quickly, and this year, there was an abundance of vehicle stocks but with the lowered prices due to the GRS, the prices were reduced significantly to almost get rid of the stocks," he said.

Cagdas said the Turkish auto sector can reach around and even exceed 1.2 million units sold by the end of this year, estimating 150,000 units sold for December.

Türkiye has a significant potential in the auto sector due to high urbanization compared to other OECD countries, he said.

"There are 177 vehicles for every 1,000 people in Türkiye, versus around 570 per 1,000 in EU countries," he said.

Cagdas stressed that falling inflation, lower interest rates, economic stability, and a stable exchange rate have been major factors, as more and more customers spend their hard-earned disposable income on automobiles, estimating that auto sales next year would be no less than 1 million units.

Türkiye can attain a leadership position in the global auto market in production but China's competition is an important factor, he said, as its advantages "can't be matched globally in terms of cost."

"If we look at their advantage, a high production potential can't be limited to domestic territories, as China exports its autos and they use all sorts of methods to attract consumers in the markets they enter, but countries are taking measures to slow down China's efforts with tariffs and restrictions, but their efforts are for the short-term," he said.

He mentioned that Türkiye's high-quality products are exported to nearly 40 countries, adding that four models of the Dacia Duster, an SUV produced by Renault subsidiary Dacia, will be manufactured in Türkiye in 2027, with an investment over $400 million.