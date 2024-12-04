WORLDEF Dubai begins, bringing together global e-commerce leaders

The WORLDEF Dubai e-commerce fair has opened its doors at Dubai CommerCity (DCC), bringing together industry leaders to discuss e-commerce trends and the future of digital trade.

Organized by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties and held under the patronage of DIEZ Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the event highlights strategic partnerships with DCC.

Among the exhibitors are 35 brands from Türkiye, showcasing their products to an international audience.

The opening address will be delivered by WORLDEF CEO Omer Nart. Among the prominent speakers are DIEZ Executive Chairman Mohammed Al Zarooni, Dubai Chambers Chairman and CEO Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, Tajikistan's Minister for Agriculture Kurbon Hakimzoda, Minister for Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, and Tugay Tuncer, Türkiye's Ambassador to the UAE.

The fair will host sessions under themes such as "Future Commerce," "Case Study," and "Masterclass," where industry leaders will discuss e-commerce trends and the future of digital trade.

Representatives from 40 countries are expected to attend the event, underscoring the event's significance as a global platform for the digital economy.



