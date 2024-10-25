Türkiye’s Oruc Reis research ship arrives in Somalia for oil and gas exploration

Türkiye's research vessel Oruc Reis has arrived off the coast of Somalia to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Friday.

"Oruc Reis has reached its mission location after its journey across continents," Bayraktar shared on X.

The minister along with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will attend the welcoming ceremony for the seismic research vessel later in the day.

The ship sailed for Somalia earlier this month to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three areas where Türkiye has secured exploration licenses.

Oruc Reis will carry out three-dimensional seismic studies in areas off the coast of Somalia. The mission is expected to last approximately seven months and will involve collecting seismic data for both oil and natural gas. This data will be analyzed in Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Earlier this year, Türkiye and Somalia signed memorandums of understanding between their ministries and governments. Under these agreements, Turkish Petroleum, Türkiye's national oil company, obtained licenses for three offshore areas in Somali waters. The ministry plans to conduct seismic surveys across the three licensed zones, each covering roughly 5,000 square kilometers (1,931 square miles).







