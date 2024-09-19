Türkiye leaves interest rates unchanged, matching forecasts

 Contact Us
Published September 19,2024
Türkiye's Central Bank on Thursday left the benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 50% for the sixth straight meeting, in line with economists' expectations.

The bank reiterated its cautious stance against inflationary risks.

"The tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed, and inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range," the bank said in a statement.

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation eased to 51.97% in August, the lowest since July 2023. On month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index rose 2.47% in August, slowing from July's 3.23%.