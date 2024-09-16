TÜRKIYES AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION DOWN 26.7% IN AUGUST

Türkiye's automotive production dove 26.7% at an annualized pace in August, reaching 53,502 vehicles, according to an Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) report released on Monday.

Passenger car output decreased by 40.4% from a year ago to 29,398 units last month.

Automotive exports, including cars and commercial vehicles, also dropped 17.3% to 57,856 units year-on-year.

Türkiye generated $2.7 billion in income from vehicle exports in August, falling 5.1% in the same period.

However, the domestic auto market grew 0.4% from the prior year with total sales totaling 93,792 units.

Major international automakers such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota operate factories in Türkiye, a significant global auto market.

In January-August, Türkiye's vehicle production fell 7% year-on-year to 877,152 units.

Passenger car production saw a softer annual decline of 4.7%, amounting to 571,575 units in the 8-month period.



