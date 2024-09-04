U.S. acquired nearly 40% of its territory through land purchases

The U.S. acquired nearly 40% of its current territory by purchasing it from colonial powers and regional countries.

After protests erupted in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who subsequently left the country, alleged that the U.S. attempted to take control of St. Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal.

She claimed that she was denied the opportunity to remain in power because she refused to accept this.

The White House denied the claims.

In North America, following Christopher Columbus's arrival on the continent in the late 15th century, Spanish, English, French and other European powers began establishing colonies in the 16th century.

The process of taking land from indigenous peoples through wars and massacres accelerated in the 17th and 18th centuries, leading to European dominance over the continent.

After declaring its independence, the U.S. pursued a policy of territorial expansion over the years.

- Louisiana purchased from France for $15 million

In 1803, the U.S. acquired the Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million.

The acquisition facilitated the expansion of U.S. territory westward across the continent.

Factors that strengthened the US's position in this purchase included France's economic difficulties and French leader Napoleon Bonaparte's concerns about the economic and security issues that a potential conflict in Europe could cause.

The amount paid for the territory, when adjusted for the average dollar inflation rate of 1.52% from 1803 to 2024, would be approximately $420 million in today's currency.

- Florida purchased for $5 million from Spain

Florida was one of Spain's colonies in the Americas.

However, by the early 19th century, Spain began to lose control of the region due to the effects of wars in Europe and conflicts with local populations.

In 1819, the U.S. purchased Florida from Spain through the Adams-Onis Treaty.

The U.S. agreed to assume approximately $5 million in damages caused by its citizens' actions against Spain.

In 1854, the U.S. bought nearly 77,000 square kilometers (29,729 square miles) of land from Mexico for $10 million.

This land now includes parts of present-day Arizona and New Mexico.

- Major Strategic Move: Alaska

In the second half of the 19th century, the economic strain from the Crimean War created difficult financial conditions for Russia. Russia offered to sell Alaska to the U.S.

In 1867, the U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

Adjusted for an average dollar inflation rate of 1.97% from 1867 to 2024, the amount paid for Alaska is equivalent to approximately $153 million today.

Alaska's value increased with the discovery of its natural resources and its development as a tourist destination. It now constitutes about 17% of the current U.S. territory.

The geopolitical significance of Alaska and the Arctic region has become apparent over time.

Alaska provides the U.S. with a strategic outpost against Russia and is crucial for the U.S. military presence and defense in the Arctic.

- U.S. leased land at Guantanamo Bay in 1903

The U.S. also attempted to purchase Cuba from Spain. During Cuba's independence process, in 1903, the land where Guantanamo Bay is located was leased to the US.

Relations between the U.S. and Cuba deteriorated significantly after the revolution led by then-Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1959.

During the Cold War, the two countries were aligned with opposing blocs.

- Virgin Islands purchased from Denmark

In the early 20th century, the U.S. sought to increase its strategic presence in the Caribbean, drawing attention to the region's territories.

As a result, in 1917, the U.S. purchased the Danish West Indies, now known as the Virgin Islands, from Denmark for $25 million in gold.

This acquisition not only strengthened the U.S.'s position in the Caribbean but also made the Virgin Islands a significant tourism destination for the U.S. after World War II.

- U.S. attempted to purchase Greenland

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, is mostly covered in ice except for small coastal areas in the south and west.

Gaining autonomy from Denmark in 1979, Greenland remains dependent on Denmark for foreign affairs, security and financial matters.

The island is rich in natural resources including uranium, gold, precious stones and reserves of oil and gas.

In 1946, then-U.S. President Harry Truman's administration offered Denmark $100 million in gold to purchase Greenland.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump expressed interest in buying Greenland, which led to a brief diplomatic dispute between the U.S. and Denmark.

However, in May 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the U.S. is not interested in purchasing Greenland.