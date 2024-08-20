EU plans to cut tariffs for cooperating China-made EVs, particularly Tesla

As part of an ongoing anti-subsidy investigation, the EU plans to cut tariffs on imports of cooperating battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China, particularly Tesla, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

According to draft decision, the union will implement a 9% tariff for Tesla producing in China and 17% for BYD, 19.3% for Geely, 36.3% for SAIC, and 21.3% for other cooperating companies.

The EU's draft decision included a tariff rate of 36.3% for all other non-cooperating companies.

The investigation was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last September.

This commission said the decision was based on growing evidence-based concerns about the recent and rapid rise in low-priced exports of electric vehicles coming from China to the EU.

"The Commission is following strict legal procedures in line with EU and WTO rules, allowing all parties concerned, including the Chinese government and companies/exporters, to present their comments, evidence and arguments," it added.