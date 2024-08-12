Turkish stocks open week on high note

Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Monday at 9,980.15 points, up 0.73% or 72.77 points from the previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 dropped 1.89%, closing at 9,907.38 points with a daily transaction volume of 83 billion liras ($2.46 billion).

As of 9.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 33.5255, the EUR/TRY rate was 36.6609, and the GBP/TRY rate was 42.8610.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,475, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $80.03.