10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis

Ten Palestinians on Monday evening were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home of the Abu Hayya family in the town of Abasan, within the Khan Younis Governorate.

Palestinian Civil Defense said its rescue teams rushed to the scene, removed 10 people from under the rubble, and are searching for others.

Several fatalities were also reported over the day in Israeli airstrikes and bombings across the Gaza Strip, but the numbers of victims have yet to be confirmed.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









