Turkish FM Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ that could escalate conflict

Speaking to his US counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday urged Israel to avoid "provocative actions" that could lead to further escalation of conflicts, expressing his concern over rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made at Blinken's request, Fidan underlined the need to apply pressure on Israel for a permanent Gaza cease-fire, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on X.

During the phone call, the two officials discussed the negotiation process between Israel and Hamas and growing tensions in the region, said Oncu Keceli.

"Minister Fidan stated that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief (Ismail) Haniyeh and the ongoing massacre against Palestinians once again demonstrated Israel's lack of willingness to establish peace," Keceli added.

Fidan also said Hamas has previously shown a constructive attitude towards a cease-fire.